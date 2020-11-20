SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,516 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $49,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 684.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $175.16 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.36 and a 200 day moving average of $174.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

