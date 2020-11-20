SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Barrington Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Get SP Plus alerts:

NASDAQ:SP opened at $28.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $650.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $46.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.