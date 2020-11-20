Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFST. Piper Sandler started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern First Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.60. Southern First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 2,300 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $57,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

