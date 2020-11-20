Sophie Tomkins Buys 8,000 Shares of System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) Stock

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) (LON:SYS1) insider Sophie Tomkins purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,632.87).

Shares of System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 million and a P/E ratio of -80.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.83. System1 Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

System1 Group PLC (SYS1.L) Company Profile

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

