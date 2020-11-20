Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 295302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America raised Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.94.

In other Sonos news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sonos by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 1,549.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 170,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

