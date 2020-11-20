Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.94.

SONO opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. Sonos has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sonos by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sonos by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

