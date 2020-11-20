Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at DA Davidson

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.94.

SONO stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.37.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,442,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after purchasing an additional 180,805 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,080,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,079,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,752,000 after purchasing an additional 158,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,414,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

