Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SONO has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Sonos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.94.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $281,451.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Sonos by 197.6% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 1,549.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 170,589 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

