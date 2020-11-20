SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CFO Sells $1,510,191.54 in Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CFO James Barton Kalsu sold 68,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $1,510,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 705,718 shares in the company, valued at $15,624,596.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of SWI opened at $21.69 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 241.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,563,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 105,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 28.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 320,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 458.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,058,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 868,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 36.2% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 778,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

