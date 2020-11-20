SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CEO Kevin B. Thompson Sells 533,871 Shares of Stock

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $11,697,113.61.

Shares of SWI opened at $21.69 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

