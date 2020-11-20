SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

SOFT opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. SofTech has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

About SofTech

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

