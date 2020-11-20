SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0391

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0391 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $122,335.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001395 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001138 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000026 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,240,700 coins and its circulating supply is 30,163,608 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

