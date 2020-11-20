Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $906.20 million, a P/E ratio of -73.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $22.40.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $227.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,827 shares of company stock valued at $927,623. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $32,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the second quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

