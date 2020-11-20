Smith Barney Citigroup Boosts Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $33.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Kohl’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS stock opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 337.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.