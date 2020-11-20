SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) PT Raised to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

CWYUF stock opened at $18.80 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has $10.4 billion in assets and owns 34.2 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.8% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

