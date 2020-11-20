SingularDTV Price Tops $0.0064 (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $144,285.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV (CRYPTO:SNGLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

