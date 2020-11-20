Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.