Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s previous close.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53.
In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.
Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.