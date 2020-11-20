Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after acquiring an additional 235,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,449,000 after acquiring an additional 173,419 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 334,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,528,000 after acquiring an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 660,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 208,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after acquiring an additional 102,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $99,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $149,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,266.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $946,581. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

