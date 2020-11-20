Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Grows By 64.2%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VIST stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
About Vista Oil & Gas
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.