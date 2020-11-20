Short Interest in Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Grows By 64.2%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 64.2% from the October 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIST stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Vista Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.