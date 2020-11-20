Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Rises By 67.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the October 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

VONV opened at $114.98 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.92 and a 12 month high of $121.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36.

