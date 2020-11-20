Short Interest in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Rises By 61.6%

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,542 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,114,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 645,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $627,000.

TEI stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0442 dividend. This is a boost from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

