Short Interest in Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) Expands By 55.6%

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLFA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TLFA opened at $3.17 on Friday. Tandy Leather Factory has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82.

Tandy Leather Factory Company Profile

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

