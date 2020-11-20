Short Interest in StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Increases By 59.4%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the October 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

GNWSF opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. StageZero Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

