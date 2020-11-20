Short Interest in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Declines By 36.0%

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the October 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the third quarter worth $134,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

