Short Interest in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Expands By 55.5%

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ GSUM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Gridsum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gridsum stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 783,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.27% of Gridsum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

