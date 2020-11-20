Short Interest in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) Expands By 55.5%

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 525,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ GSUM opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. Gridsum has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gridsum stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 783,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.27% of Gridsum as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Gridsum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gridsum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.