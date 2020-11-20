Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Expands By 55.5%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the October 15th total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FutureFuel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,683 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in FutureFuel by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in FutureFuel by 392.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. FutureFuel has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $512.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

