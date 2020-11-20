Short Interest in Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) Rises By 60.3%

Enova Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENVS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of Enova Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Enova Systems has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.
Enova Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Enova Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.