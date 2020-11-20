Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Increases By 55.8%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the October 15th total of 175,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 248.6 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of easyJet to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of EJTTF stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.53. easyJet has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $19.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

