Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Grows By 56.9%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.
Biotricity Company Profile
Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.