Short Interest in Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Grows By 56.9%

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the October 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY opened at $0.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Biotricity has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.