Short Interest in Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Expands By 58.8%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTN stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ballantyne Strong stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Ballantyne Strong worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

