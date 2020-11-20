Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Grows By 76.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,110,000 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the October 15th total of 26,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at $123,336,741.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock worth $13,439,730. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,909,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,322,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,541 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,613,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

