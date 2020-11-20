Short Interest in ADLER Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Declines By 33.1%

ADLER Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a decrease of 33.1% from the October 15th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ADLER Group stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. ADLER Group has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $29.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18.

Several analysts recently commented on ADPPF shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ADLER Group in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ADLER Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th.

ADLER Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

