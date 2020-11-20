Short Interest in ABC-Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Expands By 74.5%

ABC-Mart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 74.5% from the October 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,000.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised ABC-Mart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get ABC-Mart alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $53.20 on Friday. ABC-Mart has a 52 week low of $52.25 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

ABC-Mart, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. It manufactures shoes and licenses various brands. The company is also involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores in Japan. It operates approximately of 34 stores in Hokkaido, 52 stores in Tohoku, 136 stores in Tokyo, 269 stores in Kanto, 147 stores in Chubu, 151 stores in Kansai, 74 stores in Chugoku and Shikoku, 124 stores in Kyushu and Okinawa, 246 stores in South Korea, 40 stores in Taiwan, and 4 stores in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.