Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,300 ($121.51) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 8,427.06 ($110.10).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 8,125 ($106.15) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a one year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,271.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,479.87.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.