Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
SCVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.
NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.
In other Shoe Carnival news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 162.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.
About Shoe Carnival
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.
