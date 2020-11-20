Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Downgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Shoe Carnival from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sidoti downgraded Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

NASDAQ SCVL opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.97 million, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.80.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.39. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoe Carnival news, CEO Clifton E. Sifford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,841,222.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Aschleman sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $51,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,768 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 483.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 41,792 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 162.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 35,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.