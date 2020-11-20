Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:SHG opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.09 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 257.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 631,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 455,171 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 553.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 349,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 295,680 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 258.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,222,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,086,000 after buying an additional 79,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 68.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 64,644 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.