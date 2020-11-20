Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush cut Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Shift Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.

Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47).

In other news, Director Victoria Mcinnis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Shift Technologies

There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.