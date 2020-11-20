Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) had its target price hoisted by ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

TSE SCL opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. Shawcor Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$13.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of $217.57 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

