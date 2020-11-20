Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the October 15th total of 91,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the third quarter worth $132,000. 51.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

