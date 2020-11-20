Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) Trading Up 25%

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 362,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 129,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

Get Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) alerts:

Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) (CVE:SNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter.

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Sands Corp. (SNS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.