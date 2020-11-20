Seele-N One Day Volume Tops $56,446.00 (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $56,446.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00078313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00438008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003578 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00029765 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.78 or 0.02869506 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

SEELE is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech . Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.