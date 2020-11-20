Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on CMC Materials, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCMP)

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) – Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for CMC Materials in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CMC Materials’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCMP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King boosted their target price on CMC Materials from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.78.

CMC Materials stock opened at $145.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials has a 12-month low of $85.26 and a 12-month high of $174.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in CMC Materials by 20.4% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 59,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Materials segment. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

