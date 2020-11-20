Seaport Global Securities Comments on NextEra Energy Partners, LP’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report issued on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.89). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NEP. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.96.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 424.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,134 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.62%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

