SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $198.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

SE has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

SEA stock opened at $173.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. SEA has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $187.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.44.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEA will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

