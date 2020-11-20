SEA (NYSE:SE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SEA (NYSE:SE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05, RTT News reports. SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of SE stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. SEA has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $187.75.

Get SEA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America boosted their target price on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.