Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,889 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of SEA worth $49,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 25.4% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,156,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $445,790,000 after purchasing an additional 841,778 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,654,389 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $284,657,000 after purchasing an additional 98,994 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 88.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,426,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $379,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,409 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of SEA by 30.5% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,727,380 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $185,244,000 after purchasing an additional 403,516 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $173.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.51. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $187.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.05. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.