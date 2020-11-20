SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Short Interest Up 57.9% in October

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the October 15th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on SCYX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SCYNEXIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 427.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 340.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter.

SCYX stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. SCYNEXIS has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.46.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.72. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

