Scott D. Sandell Sells 450,579 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Scott D. Sandell sold 450,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $29,440,831.86.

Shares of NET opened at $65.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -168.94 and a beta of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 9.38.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Venrock Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 169.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after buying an additional 3,012,041 shares during the period. Venrock Partners Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after buying an additional 2,058,554 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

