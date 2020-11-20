Scott Belsky Sells 600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Belsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adobe alerts:

On Thursday, October 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.26, for a total value of $299,556.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.02, for a total value of $295,212.00.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $466.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $481.77 and a 200 day moving average of $446.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.