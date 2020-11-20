Scotiabank Downgrades Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$33.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$35.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.17.

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) stock opened at C$28.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97. Ag Growth International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$15.00 and a twelve month high of C$48.07. The stock has a market cap of $527.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

